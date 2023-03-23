A-Leagues All Access

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

On the Rise
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 23 Mar 2023

The Akbari family risked their lives moving from Afghanistan to Australia. In ‘On the Rise’, Brisbane Roar midfielder Rahmat Akbari reveals how he did not see his dad and hero Ghulum for the first four years of his life, and the juxtaposition of his Hazara people and the Taliban regime. Deeply connected to his Afghan roots and Brisbane’s grassroots football community, Akbari coaches a local team ahead of the annual Afghan national football tournament. Adored by junior fans, Akbari also shares a touching family moment after Roar’s win over Western United, where he plays a key role having broken into the team since the arrival of new coach Nick Green.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022/2023