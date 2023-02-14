All the Very Best from A-Leagues All Access live and free on 10 Play

The A-Leagues All Access series has fast become one of the most popular behind the scenes sports documentaries in Australian sport since it began at the beginning of the 2022/23 A-Leagues season.

For the first time ever, Australian football fans are provided with a 'fly on the wall' experience that gives them insight into the inner workings of their favourite players, coaches and clubs from both the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women.

The series began with a bang as we got a behind the scenes pass into the life of former Manchester United star and Melbourne Victory marquee man, Nani, before being treated to a raw and explosive episode with Charlie Austin.

There has also been plenty to take in from the A-League Women thanks to an episode with Chloe Logarzo which also provided football fans with a sneak peek of new side, Western United, meanwhile there was also plenty to learn from American Kayla Morrison as the cameras followed the Victory captain.

Since the series return at the end of January, there have already been two massive episodes with Central Coast Mariners star man and recently capped Socceroo, Jason Cummings, as well as established Adelaide United captain and Socceroos man, Craig Goodwin.

This Thursday also saw the release of one of the most loved characters of the A-League, Macarthur's Ulises Davila. Watch the latest episode with Davila now on 10 Play!

Remember, you can stream every episode from the A-Leagues All Access Series with new episodes available at 7:30pm every Thursday night.

Love your sport documentaries? Check out the latest list of Sport Documentaries on 10 Play to find your next favourite series!

