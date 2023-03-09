A-Leagues All Access

No Simple Path
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 9 Mar 2023

Midfielder Grace Maher has been a beneficiary of the trailblazing impact of her hometown Liberty A-League club Canberra United. ‘No Simple Path’ profiles the Matildas 2023 FIFA World Cup contender, who possesses one of the most lethal left feet in Australia and has a penchant for scoring long bombs. Ambitious and conscious of her role promoting the game within her community, the episode uncovers how Maher signed for the club she supported just weeks after a freak injury as a ballkid, which was followed by an Liberty A-League record which still stands.

