Away From Home
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 16 Mar 2023

Few kids get to live out their childhood sporting dream. England-capped Carl Jenkinson did it for one of the biggest teams in perhaps the most popular football competition in the world. In ‘Away From Home’ Arsenal FA Cup winner Jenkinson reveals the story of how he was signed by legendary manager Arsene Wenger and what it felt like to live out his boyhood dream 93 times, after joining from Charlton Athletic. The Newcastle Jets star also has a humorous video exchange with his close pal, ex-Gunners teammate and current Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whilst entertaining his UK friends, whose holiday itinerary don’t align with his football schedule

