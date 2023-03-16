Away From Home

27 mins

The Way It Is Mathew Leckie’s star has exploded since his stunning FIFA World Cup performances. But the boy from Brimbank Stallions and Bulleen Lions has not changed. “The Way It Is” follows Leckie since his return from Qatar and while everyone around him is excited after his stunning solo Socceroos goal, the bustling attacker remains unfazed by his global feats, or acquiring the shirt of France megastar Kylian Mbappe. The episode is the most in-depth look at Leckie on and off the pitch, and explores how his family struggled to settle in Australia after Germany, and also conveys the respect he’s held in by Melbourne City teammates and coaching staff of the Isuzu UTE A-League club. It also captures the moment Leckie tore his hamstring last week, and how City reacted