Watch Episode 5: Football Maniac

Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas has committed his life to football. ‘Football Maniac’ explores the Melbourne-born coach’s journey from aspiring player and coach to the A-Leagues hot seat with the Novocastrians.

Papas, whose apprenticeship included stints in Japan with Ange Postecoglou and India coaching their youth national teams, is acclaimed for playing an expansive brand of football. But the Jets journey hasn’t been easy, working with one of the A-Leagues’ lesser lights, a club that hasn’t won a title since 2008.

‘Football Maniac’ covers the Jets’ trip to A-League giants Melbourne Victory, in what was a tough night for Papas, dealing with challenges on and off the pitch.

