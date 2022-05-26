The 2022 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote!

While the ‘Most Outstanding’ awards are selected by a panel of experts, the ‘Most Popular’ awards category, including the Gold Logie, will be open to public vote for five weeks, right up until the red carpet.
And this year, there’s some new awards up for grabs. In memory of Australia’s much-loved TV presenter, entertainer and four-time Gold Logie award winner, Bert Newton, there’s the inaugural Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.
There’s also a brand-new TV Week Silver Logie for Most Popular Australian Actor or Actress in an International Program to acknowledge and celebrate all the Australians who made a mark all over the world with international hits.
So how do you vote? It’s simple!
Click here to visit the TV Week Logies vote page, enter your phone number and then you'll receive a verification code.
Once you've entered the code and it has been verified, pick your favourite nominee in each category.
Press 'Submit To Vote' and that will lock it in (note that you can only vote once per category).
Click the right arrow to proceed to the next category and repeat the process!
With a wide pool of talented personalities up, it may be a tough call on who to vote for. But here are some of our favourite nominations from Network 10.
TV Week Gold Logie For Most Popular Personality On Australian TV
Julia Morris - I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Melissa Leong - MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia
Bert Newton Award For Most Popular Presenter
Carrie Bickmore - The Project
Melissa Leong - MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Melanie Bracewell - The Cheap Seats
Most Popular Entertainment Program
The Masked Singer Australia - Network 10
Gogglebox Australia - Foxtel, Network 10
Most Popular Panel Or Current Affairs Program
The Project - Network 10
Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention? - Network 10
The Cheap Seats - Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here - Network 10
MasterChef Australia - Network 10
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Bondi Rescue - Network 10
The Living Room - Network 10
2022 Most Outstanding Awards (Industry Expert Panel Vote)
Most Outstanding Entertainment Or Comedy Program
The Masked Singer Australia Australia - Network 10
Most Outstanding Reality Program
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Network 10
MasterChef Australia - Network 10
Most Outstanding News Coverage Or Public Affairs Report
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview - Network 10
Most Outstanding Children's Program
Dive Club - Network 10 and Netflix Australia