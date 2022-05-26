The 2022 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote!

While the ‘Most Outstanding’ awards are selected by a panel of experts, the ‘Most Popular’ awards category, including the Gold Logie, will be open to public vote for five weeks, right up until the red carpet.

And this year, there’s some new awards up for grabs. In memory of Australia’s much-loved TV presenter, entertainer and four-time Gold Logie award winner, Bert Newton, there’s the inaugural Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

There’s also a brand-new TV Week Silver Logie for Most Popular Australian Actor or Actress in an International Program to acknowledge and celebrate all the Australians who made a mark all over the world with international hits.

So how do you vote? It’s simple!

Click here to visit the TV Week Logies vote page, enter your phone number and then you'll receive a verification code.

Once you've entered the code and it has been verified, pick your favourite nominee in each category.

Press 'Submit To Vote' and that will lock it in (note that you can only vote once per category).

Click the right arrow to proceed to the next category and repeat the process!

With a wide pool of talented personalities up, it may be a tough call on who to vote for. But here are some of our favourite nominations from Network 10.

TV Week Gold Logie For Most Popular Personality On Australian TV

Julia Morris - I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Melissa Leong - MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia

Bert Newton Award For Most Popular Presenter

Carrie Bickmore - The Project

Melissa Leong - MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Melanie Bracewell - The Cheap Seats

Most Popular Entertainment Program

The Masked Singer Australia - Network 10

Gogglebox Australia - Foxtel, Network 10

Most Popular Panel Or Current Affairs Program

The Project - Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention? - Network 10

The Cheap Seats - Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here - Network 10

MasterChef Australia - Network 10

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Bondi Rescue - Network 10

The Living Room - Network 10

2022 Most Outstanding Awards (Industry Expert Panel Vote)

Most Outstanding Entertainment Or Comedy Program

The Masked Singer Australia Australia - Network 10

Most Outstanding Reality Program

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Network 10

MasterChef Australia - Network 10

Most Outstanding News Coverage Or Public Affairs Report

The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview - Network 10

Most Outstanding Children's Program

Dive Club - Network 10 and Netflix Australia