On the surface, 16 year olds Maddie, Lauren, Anna and Stevie are regular teenagers navigating life, friendship and romance, but under the water the skilled divers enter a whole new world of adventure. It’s an idyllic existence that’s suddenly shattered when Cape Mercy is battered by a cyclone and Lauren, the group’s charismatic trailblazer, goes missing.

A new arrival, Izzie, forges a friendship with the remaining members of Dive Club, and together they make a discovery that raises concerning questions about Lauren’s disappearance.