Dive Club

Dive Club - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Sat 29 May 2021

When a teen mysteriously goes missing after a cyclone rips through town, holes in the investigation lead her friends on a search of their own which raises more questions the deeper they dive.

About the Show

On the surface, 16 year olds Maddie, Lauren, Anna and Stevie are regular teenagers navigating life, friendship and romance, but under the water the skilled divers enter a whole new world of adventure. It’s an idyllic existence that’s suddenly shattered when Cape Mercy is battered by a cyclone and Lauren, the group’s charismatic trailblazer, goes missing.

A new arrival, Izzie, forges a friendship with the remaining members of Dive Club, and together they make a discovery that raises concerning questions about Lauren’s disappearance.