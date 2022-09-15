Celebrity MasterChef Australia

Celebrity MasterChef Australia - S2 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 22 Nov 2021

Celebrity MasterChef grand finale! They are playing for the title, trophy and most importantly $100,000 for their charity. The dish that will seal their fate is set by culinary legend, Martin Benn.

Season 2

About the Show

Judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will be joined in the MasterChef Australia kitchen by 10 famous faces who will put their culinary skills to the test.

