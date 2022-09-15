Sign in to watch this video
Celebrity MasterChef Australia - S2 Ep. 13
Reality
Air Date: Mon 22 Nov 2021
Celebrity MasterChef grand finale! They are playing for the title, trophy and most importantly $100,000 for their charity. The dish that will seal their fate is set by culinary legend, Martin Benn.
About the Show
Judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will be joined in the MasterChef Australia kitchen by 10 famous faces who will put their culinary skills to the test.
Get ready for a generous serving of pure, unadulterated joy. Celebrity MasterChef is coming soon.