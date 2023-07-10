10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

Are Peter Helliar, Mel Buttle, Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo and Rhys Nicholson up to the Task?

TV Week Logie Award 2023 nominee, BAFTA-winning, International Emmy-nominated and fan favourite comedy powerhouse Taskmaster is set to unleash a new bunch of comedians for a second hilarious season, coming to 10 and 10 Play in 2024.

Tom Gleeson will once again star as the Taskmaster, with his trusty sidekick Tom Cashman returning as his devoted assistant. Each week the two Toms will set the comedians a range of ridiculous tasks designed to puzzle brains.

Who’ll master the tasks you might ask? The brightest comedians will score the most points from the Taskmaster, while bewilderment and confusion will be rewarded with the fewest points. At series’ end, the comedian with the most points will be crowned Taskmaster champion.

And who exactly are these comedians ready to risk their reputations on Australian TV’s most outrageous, laugh-out-loud comedy show? None other than Peter Helliar, Mel Buttle, Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo and Rhys Nicholson.

Adapted from the hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster rewards innovation, berates stupidity and promises countless laughs.

Taskmaster Season  2 coming to 10 And 10 Play In 2024

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours
NEXT STORY

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours

Advertisement

Related Articles

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours

Xavier Molyneux is another new face to expect on Ramsay Street in the new chapter of Neighbours returning home to Network 10 in September.
The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

Fall in love with the most romantic season yet of The Bachelors Australia.
The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

It’s TV’s night of nights and voting is officially open for the Aussie public to have their say!
More Fan Faves, More Laughs, More Drama, More Reality And More New Formats Still To Come In 2023

More Fan Faves, More Laughs, More Drama, More Reality And More New Formats Still To Come In 2023

After kicking off the year with powerhouse formats and sensational viewing, 10 and 10 Play still have a wealth of premium content yet to air in 2023.
Nickelodeon Makes A Splat With Dedicated Premium Free-To-Air Channel On Network 10

Nickelodeon Makes A Splat With Dedicated Premium Free-To-Air Channel On Network 10

10 Shake rebrands to The Nickelodeon Channel from Tuesday, 1 August.