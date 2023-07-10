Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

TV Week Logie Award 2023 nominee, BAFTA-winning, International Emmy-nominated and fan favourite comedy powerhouse Taskmaster is set to unleash a new bunch of comedians for a second hilarious season, coming to 10 and 10 Play in 2024.

Tom Gleeson will once again star as the Taskmaster, with his trusty sidekick Tom Cashman returning as his devoted assistant. Each week the two Toms will set the comedians a range of ridiculous tasks designed to puzzle brains.

Who’ll master the tasks you might ask? The brightest comedians will score the most points from the Taskmaster, while bewilderment and confusion will be rewarded with the fewest points. At series’ end, the comedian with the most points will be crowned Taskmaster champion.

And who exactly are these comedians ready to risk their reputations on Australian TV’s most outrageous, laugh-out-loud comedy show? None other than Peter Helliar, Mel Buttle, Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo and Rhys Nicholson.

Adapted from the hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster rewards innovation, berates stupidity and promises countless laughs.

