MasterChef: Dessert Masters Is Set For Sweet Success

In a world-first, the greatest pastry chefs from around the country will battle for the title of Australia’s Dessert Master. For anyone with a sweet tooth, MasterChef: Dessert Masters is sure to hit the sweet spot when it premieres on 10 in 2023.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay company), MasterChef: Dessert Masters sets a dozen of the nation’s sugar-hit specialists against each other in incredible, pastry-themed challenges – all beneath the bright lights of the famed MasterChef Australia kitchen.

To claim the MasterChef: Dessert Masters crown, these pastry chefs will need to conceive an astonishing array of delectable desserts.

Who will enjoy the sweet taste of victory and become Australia’s first-ever Dessert Master? Who will walk away with the incredible $100,000 cash prize?

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Paramount ANZ said: “MasterChef Australia remains much loved by Australian audiences and we are thrilled to expand the brand in the sweetest way possible - with MasterChef: Dessert Masters.

“The new series will give pastry chefs a chance to take out the MasterChef: Dessert Masters title and we can't wait to see what they create."

Marty Benson, Director of Content, EndemolShine Australia, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this world first, new addition to the MasterChef family to life for 10 in 2023.

“Watching Australia’s best dessert and pastry chefs compete in the MasterChef Kitchen in MasterChef: Dessert Masters will deliver some of the greatest sweet treats we have ever seen on Australian TV.”

In 2023, taste buds around Australia will be tingling when MasterChef: Dessert Masters plates up!

