Bondi's Heroes Are Back With Their Biggest Rescues Ever

It's the busiest summer in a decade for our Bondi lifeguards protecting beachgoers for another Australian summer.

Diving into its 18th season there are no signs of Bondi Rescue slowing down. Veteran lifeguard Hoppo has seen it all, but one day will go down in history as the lifeguards tally up an incredible 123 rescues.

Over the summer they tackle a dramatic resuscitation, a derp fin chop that could be fatal, a serious neck injury and a deadly blue ringed octopus in the kids’ pool. And it wouldn’t be a Bondi summer without a bluebottle swarm, with hordes of swimmers descending on the tower in search of pain relief.

Unpredictable swells, intense rescues and millions of visitors every year; Bondi Rescue delivers drama so real you will feel like you are there.

Bondi Rescue premieres Wednesday 10 July At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.