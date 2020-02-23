10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Binge Watch The Secret Life Of Us And Love My Way On 10 Play

Binge Watch The Secret Life Of Us And Love My Way On 10 Play

Sink your teeth (or your eyes?) into these two acclaimed Aussie dramas

When you think of TV shows about twenty or thirty somethings muddling through life, you’re probs gonna be thinking Girls, or Entourage, or Sex and the City. But Aussies have their own offerings in this genre, and now you can watch them on 10 play.

Deborah Mailman, Claudia Karvan and Samuel Johnson in The Secret Life of Us

The Secret Life of Us

A three-time silver Logie Award-winning drama-with-lashings-of-comedy, The Secret Life Of Us first aired back in 2001. Set in a block of units, it centres around the twenty-to-thirty-somethings inhabiting the flats. They’re friends, they’re neighbours, sometimes they’re lovers, at other times fighters. Think Friends, but in a more realistic, gritty, Melbourne-based way.

Playing characters who’re looking for love, making and betraying friends, trying to build successful careers, drinking far too much and passing out at their front doors, is a stellar cast that includes Deborah Mailman, Claudia Karvan, Samuel Johnson, Joel Edgerton and Abi Tucker.

Sure, they might be calling each other on big phones with tiny screens, but when it comes to the experiences that happen during certain periods of our lives, this show is #relatable.

Claudia Karvan and Asher Keddie in Love My Way

Love My Way

Another #relatable Logie and ACCTA-award winning show -  Love My Way came out in 2004 and a lot of people mistakenly thought it was a continuation of The Secret Life Of Us – probably because Claudia Karvan starred in both.

All three seasons are critically acclaimed and, given it aired on Foxtel, let’s be real, unless you’ve borrowed a mate’s DVD set sometime between 2004 and whenever DVD players started being offered up to council pick-ups, you probably haven’t seen it yet.

The show centres around single mum Frankie (Karvan), her daughter Lou, her ex-husband and his new wife, and her ex-husband’s brother, who she shares a house with. This is a functioning-dysfunctional family. A modern family, if you will.

The cast is insanely good – joining Karvan are Offspring's Asher Keddie, Brendan Cowell and Dan Wyllie. Plus, Ben Mendelsohn, Sam Worthington, Sacha Horler and Justine Clarke all have recurring roles.

Skewing slightly older – these guys are well and truly in their thirties and have kids and established careers – the fact it was on Foxtel means it contains much more sex, drugs and swear words.

It also contains the biggest gut punch in Australian television history. You’ve been warned.

Watch The Secret Life Of Us and Love My Way On 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.