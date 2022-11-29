'I Don't Do Drama': Pro Boxer Sugar Neekz-Johnson Eliminated From The Challenge Australia

The champion boxer was paired with former Married at First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Ryan Gallagher, who had caused some friction with the majority Bachelor alliance.

With a massive target on his back, Ryan's tension with the Bachie alliance meant that Sugar found herself in not one but two elimination rounds back-to-back, despite being on good terms with everyone in the competition.

"I don't like drama," Sugar told 10 Play, "I don't do drama, I'll try and defuse a situation as soon as I can so I'm not part of it. I'm just not about it.

"I knew where I was in the house and I knew where I stood with the alliances," she continued. "Being in the Bedroom Alliance, it was my choice to stick with them. I could have played a totally different game and gone to the Bachie crew, but that's not what I'm about."

Despite not being a formal part of the Bachie alliance, Sugar said there are no hard feelings with anyone in the game. "And that's how I wanted it to be. If I do have a problem with somebody, then they'll know about it," she added.

Coming into the game, Sugar admitted that she doesn't watch TV whatsoever, so not only did she have to do her research on what The Challenge was all about, but she had no idea who her fellow competitors were.

"I felt really rude meeting everyone because it was like, I'm really sorry I don't watch TV but... what show were you on or who are you? I started asking questions, I was learning on the job," she explained.

Though it initially felt like a disadvantage, Sugar said not knowing the other players meant that she was able to go into things without any preconceived notions about them from their time on TV.

"I could just take them for who they were and how I met them, not from what I had seen."

As a professional boxer, Sugar was more than prepared for the physical aspect of the game, but when it came to the social side of things she was shocked at how much it impacted people's safety.

"Going in there I was like, you know what? I'm going to be fit, strong, fast and I'm going to be good at the challenges, but it didn't matter if you were good at the challenges or not, you had to create good alliances in the house and create connections with people so they'd want to save you. It was pretty different."

While boxing may be a solitary sport, Sugar said that being paired with a new partner each episode wasn't too much of an issue. "I focused on what I'm good at, not what somebody else is good at, and if we can help motivate and encourage each other then it's teamwork there in the challenges. You have to play well in a team."

When she and Ryan fell into elimination back-to-back, Sugar said she wasn't shocked the whole house was gunning for her.

"Everyone made it clear, they pretty much told it to my face, 'You're a big threat to us and if we get a chance to take you out we will'. Like, yeah that's fine, if I was in your shoes I would too," she explained.

"I feel like it's only fair, going up against athletes in physical challenges, I don't think they would want to be up against hard opponents that actually train."

Despite her time in The Challenge coming to an end, Sugar isn't ruling out a return to the competition, but don't expect her to dish on any new approaches to the game.

"I'm not going to say anything in case I do [return] and everyone knows what my gameplay is. I'll keep that one to myself."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday nights at 8.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand