The Challenge Australia

Brihony Dawson Takes A Tour Of The Challenge Australia House
Reality

See where the challengers will sleep, eat, workout, strategise and form alliances on The Challenge Australia

Video Extras
The ChallengersArticlesHome

The Challenge AU begins 7.30 Mon, Nov 14

Advertisement
image-placeholder

‘There’s Always Some Sort Of Hookup’: Konrad Bien-Stephen Takes On The Challenge Australia

The Bachelorette fan-favourite is back on TV, this time taking on a completely new challenge with some familiar faces.

image-placeholder

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia

From stunt training to curious culinary delights, Suzan Mutesi reveals how she prepared to tackle the first season of The Challenge Australia.

image-placeholder

'We've Never Seen People Do This Before': Brihony Dawson Dishes On The Challenge Australia

From hot tub hook-ups to brutal physical challenges, the host of The Challenge Australia reveals what to expect from the brand-new series.

image-placeholder1 mins

The Challenge Australia Is Bringing All the Drama and Action Tonight

It's time to shake things up! Watch The Challenge Australia 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play on demand

image-placeholder6 mins

Brihony Dawson Explains What The Challenge Australia Is

Host Brihony Dawson sits down for an exclusive interview and spills everything there is to know about the upcoming season of The Challenge Australia.

image-placeholder2 mins

Brihony Dawson Takes A Tour Of The Challenge Australia House

See where the challengers will sleep, eat, workout, strategise and form alliances on The Challenge Australia

image-placeholder40 secs

The Biggest Personalities From The Biggest Shows on Aussie TV

Get ready for BIG drama! The Challenge Australia begins 7.30 Monday, November 14 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

image-placeholder40 secs

Big Names, Huge Challenges

The big names of sports and reality will face off in a challenge like no other! The Challenge Australia begins 7.30 Monday, November 14 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Season 1