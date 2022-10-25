Hosted by Brihony Dawson and filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The Challenge Australia will see an algorithm randomly pair challengers to compete in gruelling physical contests, test strategies, survive eliminations, cutthroat alliances and steamy hook-ups to win daily challenges and eliminate their opponents.

The final male and female challengers will be declared Challenge champions by the end of the season, winning $100,000 each in prize money and their entry into the first ever The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will represent Australia in hopes to be the first ever Challenge World Champion.

With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes, and fractured friendships to navigate, who has what it takes to go down in reality television history, as Australia’s first Challenge Champion?

The Challenge Australia is Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play