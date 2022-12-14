Kiki Morris Opens Up About How The Challenge Gave Her A Newfound Sense Of Pride

Battling an ongoing back injury while pushing through more than 24 hours of challenges, Kiki managed to take out the top spot with a lead of just nine minutes.

Kiki first rose to fame when she appeared on Richie's season of The Bachelor and audiences again fell in love with the outspoken star when she appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. Coming into The Challenge Australia, Kiki wanted to show Australia that she could defy expectations.

"This was not about competing for a man's attention," Kiki told 10 Play, "I think so many women in society these days have become so used to the norm of us competing against each other for men's attention.

"I competed against women to win money, and the whole time I did it I wasn't worried about if the boys liked me," she continued. "I was worried about whatever the puzzle was I was working out or if I could drag a 45kg barrel through a field of mud.

"For once, I was competing for something that really mattered. It wasn't the approval of some man or if half the Australian public think I'm pretty enough."

Coming into The Challenge, Kiki wanted to prove to Australia, but mostly to herself, that outside approval wasn't important. "It's your approval and your ability to dig deep and push past anyone else's opinion of you."

Admittedly, Kiki said she went into The Challenge underestimating herself. Brushing the experience off as "a bit of fun", it wasn't until she was actually thrown into the daily challenges that something would stir in her.

"All of a sudden I had this new hunger for seeing how far I could push myself and I think I underestimated, as the people in the house underestimated me as well," she added.

Falling into the elimination arena twice, Kiki's competitive edge came out and she was able to win her way back into the game each time, earning her first win in the final daily challenge, guaranteeing her a place in the finale.

Still fighting an injury she sustained in the third episode where she and Grant Crapp went into the elimination arena, Kiki wasn't sure what to expect from the final challenge.

"I didn't think I was even going to make it," she added. "I was literally running off adrenaline and the feeling of; I've gotten this far, if I give up now not only will I be taking the partner I'm teamed with home with me, I would have done it all for nothing.

"I just had to keep digging."

The final challenge took over 24 hours to complete, with multiple stages and checkpoints ranging from solving puzzles to pushing a 1,500kg car across a field. Throughout the challenge, Kiki motivated herself by just trying to enjoy the experience.

"I'm here as an example to young women," she said. "I came from a background of domestic violence, I went through a relationship not that long ago and I remember being told something every single day something negative about myself.

"Having to unlearn all those things and give myself positive reinforcement along the way to get through that has brought me a new sense of pride and respect for myself," she said.

"That kind of toxic relationship can really wear you down and, for me, this was an ability to reinvent myself and reidentify who I am and remember I have such a zest for life and a thirst for success. I'm not going to take something lying down anymore. I'm going to get up and fight."

While many in the house clashed over alliances or being thrown into the elimination arena, Kiki mostly kept herself out of the drama of the house, trying to maintain solid friendships with as many of her competitors as she could. Looking back, she still celebrates the friendships she made, especially with some of the men in the house.

"Being reminded how amazing it is to have a male friend encourage you," she said, "I was cut off a little bit in my previous relationship, not allowed to have male friends... I needed that from them, to fill this part of me that was so starved of male interaction and encouragement.

"I think making friends with the boys - like the relationship I had with Konrad, Troy and even the friendship Ciarran and I were able to develop - really helped me rebuild who I am.

"Those guys respected me and they were really so proud of me, and I needed their encouragement," Kiki said.

Collapsing on the ground after crossing the finish line, Kiki was clearly overwhelmed with emotion. Unaware that she had maintained her lead in the final challenge by just nine minutes she was crowned Challenge champ alongside Troy Cullen.

The pair both won themselves $100,000 as well as entry into The Challenge: Global Championship set to air on Paramount+ in the future, where Challenge champs from across the world will come together to compete for a title.

"It was a lot," Kiki said with a wry smile, "I can't wait for everyone to watch it."

