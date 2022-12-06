Grant Crapp Explains Why He Thinks Every Reality Star Should Do The Challenge

Grant joked that the elimination arena should be renamed to the Crapp Arena after he made his fourth appearance in an elimination on Monday night. Though he survived three eliminations before it, unfortunately the former Love Island star's time in the competition came to an end.

"It was unbelievable, I loved it," Grant told 10 Play following his elimination. "Definitely far better than Love Island in all aspects really. I think The Challenge is unbelievable and I'm just very grateful to be a part of it."

Playing footy all his life, the highly competitive Grant was keen to get stuck into the intense physical challenges the show would throw his way. Having only seen "bits and pieces" of the US version of the show, after he found out he'd be joining the Aussie cast he went away to do a bit of research.

"[I] watched a few clips and I was thinking sh*t, what am I getting myself into?" Grant said, laughing. "There were these gnarly eliminations and the challenges, people hanging out of sh*t... at the same time, I was really excited but I was like, oh this is going to be unreal."

While his track record in the elimination arena was pretty incredible, Grant said his performance in the challenges "was pretty sh*thouse".

"I think coming in and having no thorough understanding of the concept of the game probably made me a bit undone," Grant added. "A few other people watched a bit of The Challenge so they knew what to expect in regards to running three kilometers to a puzzle, running back to another puzzle... I just rocked up.

"In regards to eliminations I had a balls-to-the-wall mentality, you're either going to lose and go home or you're going to win and keep playing for that $200,000," he continued. "When I know everything's on the line I really do step up. I feel like that elimination arena was my wheelhouse."

In the house, Grant became a part of the Bedroom alliance, which faced off against the majority Bachelor alliance. As the last remaining member of the Bedroom alliance, Grant knew his days in the house were numbered.

"They were always gunning for me," he said. "I think when you win one or two eliminations, being the physical threat I am, they were always trying to knock me out."

Despite being on the wrong side of the Bachie alliance, Grant said there were times he wished he could have jumped on board with their group. "Most of them are really cool people and I know there was a lot of internal drama going on between them, but once they started picking sides and sh*t got real nasty, I just stuck with the people I trusted."

Grant said he'd return to The Challenge in a heartbeat but there's one bit of prep he'd make sure to do beforehand.

"I'd practice more puzzles, I'd get a puzzle book and sit down with my daughter and get better at them because that's something that really let me down," he said, laughing.

"I had a ball... The Challenge should be a show that all reality stars should put their hand up for because I think the franchise, the way it's run... I think it's just a fantastic show and they care for all the contestants. I'm over the moon to be a part of it."

The Challenge final episodes air Monday, December 12 at 8.30 on 10 Shake and 10 Play on demand