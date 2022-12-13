The Challenge Australia: Ninja Warrior Troy Cullen And Bachelor Star Kiki Morris Win Grand Prize

Australian Ninja Warrior star Troy Cullen and Bachelor franchise icon Kiki Morris both took out the top spot after the marathon finale that saw the final six cycle, swim, and run through a series of difficult tasks.

Directly after Monday night's elimination, which left Troy bruised, battered and bleeding, Brihony revealed that the contestants would face a series of challenges.

Throughout the finale, the algorithm would also swap out pairings, but each team member's runtime would be calculated individually, meaning the fastest male and fastest female contestant would take out the crown.

Immediately the contestants had to race to the first challenge where, after completing a puzzle, they had to take turns sleeping in a tent while their partner stood on a platform waiting for their turn to get some shut-eye.

Obviously lacking a good night's sleep, the three final teams then had to cycle 100kms on a stationary bike, run to a swampy river and collect puzzle pieces, recreate a puzzle from memory, navigate a plank and barrel obstacle, carry a series of tyres and stack them in order and, finally, push a car across a field before racing to the finish line.

It was an absolutely brutal test of strength and endurance, and the men all knew Troy was the one to beat. The challenge beast had won an impressive four daily challenges throughout the season and had shown his versatility when it came to various challenges.

Meanwhile, Kiki had proven her worth in the elimination arena, escaping elimination by winning her way back in the competition twice before winning her first daily challenge on Monday night.

Despite suffering an injury, Kiki pushed through and was able to complete the final challenges with her signature sense of humour, demanding a pair of scissors at one point in the cycling challenge to free herself from her underwear and finish in comfort.

Troy and Kiki not only each win a $100,000 grand prize but they now will represent Australia in the first-ever The Challenge: Global Championship which will air on Paramount+ in the near future and will see Challenge champs from across the world competing against one another.

