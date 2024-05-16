'You Want To Be Properly Fooled At Least Once': Wil Anderson Takes On Taskmaster Season 2

Returning to 10 and 10 Play on Thursday, May 23, Taskmaster Australia has gathered five more of our favourite comedians to put them through a series of rigorous and ridiculous tasks.

Watching on is the titular Taskmaster, Tom Gleeson, and his assistant the 'lesser' Tom Cashman, as they tally points throughout the season and crown one comedian the winner of the series.

Season 2 will see Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson tackle the tasks that will have these very funny folk questioning how they got there in the first place.

Admitting to 10 Play that he was a fan of the series already, Wil explained that a professional curiosity was what piqued his interest in getting involved.

"When I had guests who had been on the show - either the Australian, UK, or New Zealand versions of the show - on my podcast I'd inevitably talk to them about Taskmaster, what their experience was and how it all worked," he said. "I think that got back to the people who make the Australian show and they asked if I had considered being involved."

Almost immediately, Wil said being thrown into the madhouse of Taskmaster made him understand his own way of thinking a lot more.

"Maybe this is just me but I felt like there was a revelation within how my own brain works. When you're shooting a task, you're in a house all day by yourself in a room," he explained. "They don't warn you if the next task is going to be a physical one, a creative one or a logic puzzle or anything like that.

"You go in without any information, you walk out the door and all of a sudden you're in a task and your brain is making a series of calculations. Is this about time? Solving it? Is it a creative thing? Do I even understand the task that I've been set? There is absolutely no feedback."

Often, when comedians are bewildered by what they're being asked to attempt, the only person they can turn to is the Taskmaster's assistant, Tom Cashman, who simply offers the advice that all the information they need is on the task.

"You can do something completely wrong and... they'll let you," Wil laughed.

"Without wanting to be too overly wanky about it, creatively when you throw yourself into these situations, it's like comedy camp in a way. They're really keeping you without any context, firing these challenges at you and seeing how you adapt in that moment," he continued.

As a fan, Wil knew that there was no use going into the show with a competitive hunger to win, "I was just trying to be authentic in my experience, throwing myself into it because I'm the sort of person who, given a task, tries to do it to the best of my ability.

"I wondered if, at some stage, a burning desire of competition would awaken within me but... it did not," he added. "I was always just more interested in my own capacity to be able to do things. You think more about if you were able to do it or not, as opposed to how it actually went within the competition if that makes sense.

"The thing I do know is it's so much easier to be funny when you've f**ked something up than it is to be funny when you've done something well," Wil continued.

"That's one of the great conceits of the show, you get your reward one way or the other. You either get your reward for having done well, or you get what comedians actually want, which is to be funny."

Coming into the show, Wil had a bucket list of experiences he hoped to have. "As a fan, you want to be properly fooled at least once," he admitted. "A proper 'oh my god, I can't believe I didn't see that' moment.

"There is one Task in the show where...there was a really obvious solution to it and, if you didn’t find the obvious solution then you could take a very long time performing the task. It’s fair to say that I absolutely should have worked out what the obvious solution was… and did not."

Coming into the show, Wil knew that being tricked and a sense of embarrassment came with the gig. "It's part of the entire experience, the embarrassment doesn't haunt you if you just say well, that's the show, isn't it? That's part of it!"

As for his advice for any comedians considering a stint at the Taskmaster estate in the future, Wil said, "Just do it".

"There's nothing like it in showbusiness, there's nothing else that gives you a two-week crash course in making a TV show and experiencing all these things. It's so much fun.

"You don't even have to have watched it, I think you could be equally good at the show having never seen an episode," Wil continued.

"I am a fan of the show and I think it helped me and hindered me in about equal parts."

Taskmaster Australia Season 2 premieres Thursday, 23 May at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play