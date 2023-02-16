Jimmy Rees Reveals Why You Never Want To Be The Last One Shown On Taskmaster

Known for his breakout and beloved role as Jimmy Giggle on ABC Kids' Giggle and Hoot, Jimmy Rees exploded online with viral videos.

The children's presenter turned content creator recently told The Age that he still struggles to describe himself as a 'comedian' due to the unusual way he flipped his career on its head, but with over 2 million followers the funnyman is right at home sitting alongside comedians on the first season of Taskmaster Australia.

From his days on Giggle and Hoot, Jimmy is no stranger to throwing himself into wacky situations, and coming into Taskmaster he knew exactly what he was getting himself into.

"I knew it would be a bit challenging," Jimmy told 10 Play. "Walking into a room or wherever you are, opening that envelope and going oh god, what are we doing now?"

Taskmaster sees Jimmy, along with comedians Nina Oyama, Luke McGregor, Julia Morris and Danielle Walker completing a series of absurd tasks like phoning an older relative and seeing who can make them hang up the fastest.

"You know that you're going to be stressed at the time, you want to be funny as well as entertaining but also I like that adrenaline rush of thinking on your feet," he said. "It's like performing in front of a live audience, you're not quite sure what's going to happen but you're up for it."

For the most part, tasks are shot separately - save for a handful of team tasks - so the comedians aren't aware of how the others performed, or even how they approached some of the tasks until they all come together to watch them in front of a live audience.

During these studio records, Jimmy admitted that his competitive side started to come out in retrospect. "I can't change what I did in the tasks, I was willing myself on even though I can't change anything," he said, laughing.

But there's a dead giveaway that sometimes, no matter how much he may have tried his hardest at the moment, there's no coming back from a bad performance.

"They'll play a couple of people first - they'll play all four of the other comedians' tasks and you're last," Jimmy explained.

"If you're last... you've likely failed the worst and you're the butt of the joke. You get stitched up a lot."

During the first episode, one task asked the comedians to try and remove a balloon from a caravan without ever touching or entering the caravan.

"They played the clip the first time, and I knew I touched the caravan so I was like OH NO, I'VE TOUCHED IT! Whatever, after the fact. But they didn't cut that into the edit so I was like... have I gotten away with this?"

Jimmy's relief that he may have escaped humiliation was short-lived as not only did they show him repeatedly touching the caravan, but Tom Cashman had calculated just how many times he had done so.

Throwing himself wholeheartedly into every task, Jimmy said you're given a glimpse into how each of the comedians' minds works. "I think that's one of the things that is really beautiful about the show, and the tasks are thought of really cleverly and in a way that they have layers to them.

"You're like, oh that one little modifier they put on that really hampers your thought process. If it's just a time limit that seems like a long time but is really not. After you've discussed what you're going to do you've got five minutes left, how do I pull that off?

"The stress mounts and your creativity sometimes goes straight out the door because you think, I have to take the least amount of steps doing this so you’re focused on the steps rather than doing the task properly and you get stitched up in another way," Jimmy continued.

After a long day of filming tasks, Jimmy would get home and look back at all the absurd things he had been asked to do. "I'd call my wife and she'd ask what I did that day... I didn't even bother trying to explain it to her because it's the weirdest, random things."

While the first season is in full swing, Jimmy had some advice for any comedians considering taking on the challenge in the future.

"I would definitely watch the first series! But also my advice is to just take a liiiittttle bit of time," he said, laughing.

"When you open the envelope, read it a couple of times. You can afford to spend five minutes thinking about what the hell you're going to do. I think I rushed off a few times and went oh yeah, cool! I'll just do that!

"Maybe the first decision isn't the right decision."

Taskmaster Australia airs 7.30 Thursdays on Network 10 and 10 Play