Next Level: Inside NBL22

Treat yourself to a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary series capturing all the drama from one of the most spectacular NBL seasons in Australian history with NBL22: Next Level.

NBL22: Next Level takes viewers inside the locker rooms and reveals new details about the Sydney Kings’ historic championship win, Tasmania JackJumpers’ fairy-tale rise to the Grand Final and the dramatic end of the Perth Wildcats’ 35-year finals streak.

The series will also shine a spotlight on NBA draftees Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and Luke Travers.

All six episodes of NBL22: Next Level are available to watch live and free on 10 Play!