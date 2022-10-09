Sign in to watch this video
NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22 Episode 6
Sport
It's NBL finals time, go inside as the four teams take the final step to claim the Championship
Episodes
About the Show
Treat yourself to a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary series capturing all the drama from one of the most spectacular NBL seasons in Australian history with NBL22: Next Level.
NBL22: Next Level takes viewers inside the locker rooms and reveals new details about the Sydney Kings’ historic championship win, Tasmania JackJumpers’ fairy-tale rise to the Grand Final and the dramatic end of the Perth Wildcats’ 35-year finals streak.
The series will also shine a spotlight on NBA draftees Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and Luke Travers.
All six episodes of NBL22: Next Level are available to watch live and free on 10 Play!