How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

Watch all of the 2022 AFC Champions League matches LIVE on Paramount+. Plus catch all Australian teams live and free on 10 play

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. This year 40 teams will compete in the tournament with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+. You will also be able to watch all the matches from both Australian teams (Melbourne City and Sydney FC) live and free on 10 play.

If you missed any matches, then 10 play will have you covered with highlights of every match along with the full schedule.

AFC Champions League - 2022 Fixtures

How to Watch on Paramount+

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

For more football, head to our Football Hub to catch up on key events, highlights, articles and more.

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures
2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Find all the information for the 2022 AFC Champions League campaign below.
Find out more about what the AFC Champions League is and some interesting facts.
A walk down memory lane- recalling the history of the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club competition.
The winners of the AFC Champions League earn themselves a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, here are their results from the international comp.
Explore the meanings behind the unique team nicknames of six different clubs from across the breadth of the Asian Football Confederation.