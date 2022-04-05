How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. This year 40 teams will compete in the tournament with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+. You will also be able to watch all the matches from both Australian teams (Melbourne City and Sydney FC) live and free on 10 play.

If you missed any matches, then 10 play will have you covered with highlights of every match along with the full schedule.

AFC Champions League - 2022 Fixtures

How to Watch on Paramount+

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

For more football, head to our Football Hub to catch up on key events, highlights, articles and more.