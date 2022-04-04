Formula 1

Video ExtrasRace Dates 2022Articles10 - F1 Team
More
Back

How To Watch Formula 1 on 10 play

How To Watch Formula 1 on 10 play

Catch up with all the latest action from the 2022 Formula 1 season on 10 play

10 play will have you covered this season with race highlights, videos and exclusive extras from the 2022 Formula 1 season.

10 play will also be the home of the Australian Grand Prix with all the action set to begin on April 8th.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend will be brought to you live by Channel 10's F1 team featuring Archie Thompson, Tara Rushton, Mark Webber, Scott MacKinnon and Natalie Hunter.

There will be exclusive interviews and extras throughout the weekend as we celebrate the return of F1 to Australian shores for the first time since 2019.

The Australian Grand Prix along with the rest of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races will be available to watch each Monday night in the Highlights Show on BOLD and 10 play.

The coverage does not end there with there with race wrap articles and designated galleries for each Grand Prix set to bring you closer to the action.

To keep up to date with the F1 schedule head to 10 play's 2022 Race Calendar

For all the latest F1 news head to the home of Formula 1 on 10 play

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap
NEXT STORY

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Red Bull came out on top this weekend in the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix with Sergio Perez claiming victory in an action packed race.
2022 Spanish Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Spanish Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Max Verstappen claimed his third successive victory this season after finishing first on what was a highly successful afternoon for him and Red Bull in the scorching Barcelona heat.
2022 Miami Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Miami Grand Prix: Race Wrap

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was full of plenty of drama as Max Verstappen crossed the line first for Red Bull.
2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Red Bull were the clear winners as they outshone Ferrari in their own backyard at Imola.
2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Catch up with all the action from the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix race