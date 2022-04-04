How To Watch Formula 1 on 10 play

10 play will have you covered this season with race highlights, videos and exclusive extras from the 2022 Formula 1 season.

10 play will also be the home of the Australian Grand Prix with all the action set to begin on April 8th.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend will be brought to you live by Channel 10's F1 team featuring Archie Thompson, Tara Rushton, Mark Webber, Scott MacKinnon and Natalie Hunter.

There will be exclusive interviews and extras throughout the weekend as we celebrate the return of F1 to Australian shores for the first time since 2019.

The Australian Grand Prix along with the rest of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races will be available to watch each Monday night in the Highlights Show on BOLD and 10 play.

The coverage does not end there with there with race wrap articles and designated galleries for each Grand Prix set to bring you closer to the action.

To keep up to date with the F1 schedule head to 10 play's 2022 Race Calendar

For all the latest F1 news head to the home of Formula 1 on 10 play