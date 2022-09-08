Get To Know Princess Aussie

What does wrestling mean to you?

"Wrestling to me is a chance for me to show the world that it doesn't matter your upbringing, where you come from, or where you're at now, you can literally do whatever you want to do! You just have to put your heart to it, and your mind to it, and you have to stay focused and determined. Get back up every single time you get knocked out, go out there and chase for what you want, and that is what I do with wrestling."

What would you be doing if you weren't wrestling?

"If I wasn't wrestling I would be probably jumping off roofs and doing a lot of stunt work and crazy things because I like the high flying stuff, I like the intensity and the adrenaline, so I'd probably be doing something in that area".

Who is the greatest wrestler of all-time?

"The greatest wrestler of all-time is a really hard question as there are so many wrestlers that have inspired me and Princess Aussie, but i do have to say Rey Mysterio. It is just so incredible watching him in the ring . He's had such a long career and to still see him doing all the things that he's doing so precisely and so perfectly, it is just so impressive, I love it!"

What message would you like to give to the fans?

"My message to all the fans is to not give up, ever! My journey has not been easy and my journey has been very tough to be honest. Every single time I've been knocked down I've gotten back up. I've been chasing the championship here at WOW since the beginning, I've been a part of this since the beginning, and the only way to get it is to keep taking risks and keep getting back up every time you get knocked down. Just don't give up!"

Why should people watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling?

"You should watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling because I'm on it, but also because we have some of the most incredible athletes, from all different walks of life, showcasing their journeys and their stories throughout their time on WOW. It is truly inspiring, and i just thing it's something that everyone should watch. I think that a lot of women and a lot of young girls in particular, will be able to grow up with something like this on TV. My generation didn't really have that so it's something I'm really proud to be a part of, and I'm really proud that young girls have that to look up to and grow up with."

