Kinne Tonight Is Back

From tonight, Kinne Tonight is officially the best way to top off a Monday.

Hilarious bloke-next-door, Troy Kinne, and his gang of comics, will once again put the intricacies and idiocrasies of modern life under the microscope. From social media, relationships, family, and the workplace – we’re looking at you, Susan in finance – to fad diets, cycling and other questionable lifestyle choices. Anything and everything is fair game for Kinne and the crew.

This season, Kinne’s all-star comedy line-up includes Christie Whelan Browne, Natalie Tran, Nicolette Minster, Max Price, Oliver Clark, Dave Thornton, Elliot Loney, Tommy Flanagan, Sarah Bishop, Genevieve Hegney and Nina Oyama, plus special guest appearances each week.

The hilarious second season of home grown hi-jinx, kicks off tonight (Monday, 25 May) at 9.30pm, right after Have You Been Paying Attention? Which means Mondays have officially become fun-days on 10.

Watch Kinne Tonight 9.30 Mondays on 10, or catch up on 10 play