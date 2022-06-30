Sign in to watch this video
Kinne Tonight - S2 Ep. 7
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 6 Jul 2020
Troy Kinne and his friends unpack and poke fun at the messiness and realities of modern life in a new show that is sure to leave you in stitches.
Season 2
About the Show
Strap yourself in because Troy Kinne and a bunch of his friends will be hitting your screens every week to unpack and poke fun at the messiness and realities of modern life.
From what your coffee order says about you (almond milk drinkers, be warned), to using pick-up lines on dating apps, Troy tackles the topics with some of the most relatable and side-splittingly funny humour you’ve ever witnessed.