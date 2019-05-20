10 play Trending

We Feel Like Kinne Tonight

The votes are in! Following his success during last year’s Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight is back for a full-blown series guaranteed to bring the LOLs.

Beginning Monday 27 at 9.30 on 10 and 10 play, Troy Kinne will leave you in absolute stitches when he and a bunch of his comedy mates unpack and poke fun at the messiness and realities of modern life.

Kinne tackles topics such as what your coffee order says about you (soy chai latte drinkers, beware!), to pick-up lines on dating apps, in some of the most relatable humour you’ve ever witnessed. Seriously, the guy’s a genius.

So grab a cuppa and some bickies, and be sure to tune in to 10 and 10 play every Monday night from 9.30 from May 27. You won’t be disappointed!

Kinne Tonight begins Monday, May 27 on 10 and 10 play

