Football Review: January 2024

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what January had to offer in the football world.

Check out some of the links below to the major events that took place over the course of January:

The Headlines

Socceroos book their ticket for the knockout stages

The Subway Socceroos sealed their spot in the Asian Cup knockout stages with a string of solid performances which saw them topple India and Syria.

A date with Indonesia awaited Graham Arnold's men in the round of 16, and following a while to exert their dominance, the green and gold prevailed comfortably as they turn their attention to the quarter finals in February.

Japan and Korea Republic falter in the Asian Cup group stage

The Asian Cup produced plenty of shock results throughout the early stages of the tournament with some heavyweight sides failing to finish top of their respective groups.

We begin with one of the results which sent shockwaves around the football world; Japan's defeat at the hands of Iraq.

An impressive second half performance from the Lions of Mesopotamia saw them race to a 2-0 lead with a Wataru Endo goal in second half stoppage time proving to be too little too late for the Blue Samurai.

Meanwhile, Korea Republic also had to settle for second place in their group following successive stalemates against Jordan and Malaysia.

Elsewhere in the competition, host nation Qatar as well as Iran and Iraq made it three from three to cap off a perfect start to their respective campaigns.

A-League Men: Grand Final Replay and high octane Big Blue

It was a massive January in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men with Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City locking horns on the coast while the Big Blue, one of the most highly anticipated dates on the A-League calendar, had its fair share of talking points.

The Grand Final rematch was yet another fiery affair that delivered on the entertainment front with a late winner, a scuffle and red card for a player who had already been substituted.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: Highlights

The Big Blue rounded off the January action with all the drama arriving in the first half of this clash with two goals as well as a questionable dismissal.

Highlights from the Big Blue

FA Cup: Maidstone progress against all the odds

The Emirates FA Cup fourth round saw a number of the lower league clubs get their chance in the limelight, and it was one side in particular who made the most of it.

Sixth tier Maidstone grabbed the headlines thanks to their 2-1 win at the home of high-flying Championship side, Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Man City visited Ange Postecoglou's Spurs while a fiery Black Country derby took place at the Hawthorns.

Scottish Cup landed on 10 Play

The Scottish Cup has arrived on 10 Play. Watch your favourite Aussies star in Scotland's premier football knockout competition which began over 150 years ago.

Relive all the action from the three preselected fourth round fixtures that were live on 10 Play in January.

A-League Women: Western United flying high

There is plenty of Liberty A-League Women to catch up with January but one of the major talking points has to be Western United's rise up the ladder since the arrival of Kat Smith.

Western have fell to just two defeats in their last eight matches which have included victories over some in form sides like Perth Glory and table-topping Melbourne City.

