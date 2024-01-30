FA Cup

FA Cup Fourth Round Review

Take a look back at all the highlights from the fourth round of the FA Cup

The Emirates FA Cup fourth round saw a number of the lower league clubs get their chance in the limelight, and it was one side in particular who made the most of it.

Sixth tier Maidstone grabbed the headlines thanks to their 2-1 win at the home of high-flying Championship side, Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Man City visited Ange Postecoglou's Spurs while a fiery Black Country derby took place at the Hawthorns.

Maidstone United achieved the unthinkable as they progress to the fifth round (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, there were also routine wins for Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

But there will also be plenty of replays on the horizon with five fixtures requiring a second leg to decide who will progress into the next round.

Where to watch:

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

Revisit all the best moments from past years with FA Cup Reload
Revisit all the best moments from past years with FA Cup Reload

