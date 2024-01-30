The Emirates FA Cup fourth round saw a number of the lower league clubs get their chance in the limelight, and it was one side in particular who made the most of it.

Sixth tier Maidstone grabbed the headlines thanks to their 2-1 win at the home of high-flying Championship side, Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Man City visited Ange Postecoglou's Spurs while a fiery Black Country derby took place at the Hawthorns.

Elsewhere, there were also routine wins for Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

But there will also be plenty of replays on the horizon with five fixtures requiring a second leg to decide who will progress into the next round.

FA Cup: Fourth Round Highlights Show

FA Cup: Fourth Round Review Show

FA Cup: Fifth Round Draw

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

Where to watch:

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.