Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 26
G | Kids

It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special

It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.

image-placeholder
20 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - The Great Halloween Race

It's Halloween in Axle City, and Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever!

image-placeholder
20 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Superwheels!

Blaze super powers transforming him into SUPER BLAZE!! And just in time; trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City and start making a huge mess!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - Campfire Stories

It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle are gathered around the campfire to tell the most amazing stories they can make up!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Lifeguard Blaze!

Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. But it'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Pirate Musical!

In the first ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!

Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade

image-placeholder
21 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Snow Rescue Blaze

When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.

Season 6