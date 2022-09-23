Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S4 Ep. 4
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas when Crusher and Pickle accidentally launch themselves onto an icy mountain! Now Blaze and AJ must use their new skills to rescue them.

S4 Ep. 4 - Ninja Blaze

S4 Ep. 3 - The Chicken Circus!

Blaze, AJ, and Darington are in the front row for the amazing Chicken Circus! But when Crusher accidentally launches the chickens far, far away, it's up to Blaze and Darington to get their friends back.

S4 Ep. 2 - The Pickle Family Campout

When all the members of Pickle's family get lost in the woods, Pickle teams up with Tow Truck Blaze to come to their rescue!

S4 Ep. 1 - Robot Power

When Crusher unleashes three of his most destructive creations on Axle City, there's only one hero strong enough to save the day: Robot Blaze!

About the Show

AJ is an 8-year-old techie who drives monster-truck Blaze, the top racer in Axle City. The two go on adventures that have them taking on problems involving science and math.

Many predicaments they face are caused by Blaze's rival, Crusher, a tractor-trailer that will do anything to beat other vehicles to the finish line.

The animated series is billed as the first TV show for preschoolers to comprehensively cover areas of science, technology, engineering and math. Each episode introduces different STEM concepts, including buoyancy and trajectory.