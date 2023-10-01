Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Christmas Cure
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Vanessa, a hard-working doctor, returns home for Christmas, her name comes up for a huge promotion back at work! She is torn between taking the job or staying home to take over the family clinic.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2017
About the Movie
Vanessa, a hard-working doctor, returns home for Christmas, her name comes up for a huge promotion back at work! She is torn between taking the job or staying home to take over the family clinic.