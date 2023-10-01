The Christmas Cure

The Christmas Cure
G | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

Vanessa, a hard-working doctor, returns home for Christmas, her name comes up for a huge promotion back at work! She is torn between taking the job or staying home to take over the family clinic.

2017

About the Movie

