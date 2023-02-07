Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Casagrandes - S1 Ep. 2
Air Date: Tue 7 Feb 2023Expires: in 14 days
Ronnie Anne and Sid look for an after school activity to do together, but nothing seems to be right.// Maria gets a day off, Ronnie Anne has to compete with her family for some much needed quality time.
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
An 11-year-old adjusts to her new life living under one roof with her multigenerational Mexican-American family and over a market which serves as a gathering place for everyone in the neighbourhood.