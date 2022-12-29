Star Trek Beyond

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Star Trek Beyond
M | Movies

Air Date: Thu 29 Dec 2022Expires: in 3 days

A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crashland on a hostile world. Captain Kirk and his crew must now battle a deadly life-sucking alien race to save themselves and the Federation

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Movie

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2016

About the Movie

A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall (Idris Elba), a lizard-like dictator who derives his energy by sucking the life out of his victims. Krall needs an ancient and valuable artifact that's aboard the badly damaged starship. Left stranded in a rugged wilderness, Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the crew must now battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet.