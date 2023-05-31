Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Nightcap - S2 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
The Nightcap staff is adjusting to their new studio next to Dr. Oz, as well as an unexpected new co-worker, Davis Maxfield, sent by the network to do the exact same job as Staci.
EpisodesArticles
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2
About the Show
Where insanity, absurdity, and urgency reign, it's up to head talent-booker Staci to wrangle both her dysfunctional staff and the myriad of stars who bring their quirks, diva demands, and peculiar antics to the set.