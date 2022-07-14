Sign in to watch this video
Murder Call - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Mon 20 Jul 2020
A fiftieth birthday party for Gerard Gault turns out to be more than anyone bargained for when he is discovered dead the next morning.
Season 2
About the Show
Centers on homicide detective odd couple, Tessa Vance, and her partner Steve Hayden. Shot in Sydney, Australia, the show was known for portraying gripping crime drama, while displaying the grittier side of urban Sydney.