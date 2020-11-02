Here’s A Rundown Of The Celebrity Chefs Who Made An Appearance On Junior MasterChef Australia

Morgan Hipworth

There’s no better chef to make a guest appearance on Junior MasterChef than Morgan Hipworth.

Inspired by MasterChef Australia at the age of seven, his passion for food and baking blossomed. First, he started out making dishes for his family, then he began catering for birthdays and special events.

Morgan’s career started in 2014 when he brought samples of his delicious treats - including brownies, slices and donuts - into a local café. The café owner was so impressed that he offered Morgan a contract to become the sole supplier of all sweets and baked goods for that specific café. From there, his business grew when he started up ‘Bistro Morgan’; a company that supplied donuts to roughly 20 cafés around Melbourne a week, all from his home kitchen.

He went on to appear on 10’s hit show Shark Tank, where he impressed the entrepreneurs with his skill set and determination. And at the age of 19, he opened his first bricks and mortar store, which has seen huge success.

He’s now ticked another dream off his bucket list: inspiring other young chefs on the very same show that inspired him as a kid. And he came stocked up with everyone’s favourite dessert: donuts!

Emelia Jackson

If you’re a MasterChef Australia fan, then you’ll know exactly who Emelia is.

Emelia Jackson began her food career in 2014 when she applied for Season 6 of MasterChef Australia. A stand-out contestant with insane food knowledge and skill, she made it to the top three but was sent home on a whipped chocolate ganache. Ouch.

But her story wasn’t over, because she came back for a second chance and WON in Season 12!

She currently runs her own cake business and spends her days preparing decadent bespoke wedding, engagement, birthday, and event cakes.

Darren Purchese

This isn’t Darren’s first rodeo; he’s a MasterChef Australia guest chef regular and like always, he’s back to deliver one tough, complex pressure test dish.

Darren is a well-respected British pastry chef, known for his popular Melbourne dessert business, ‘Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio’. His skill set in the kitchen is remarkable - he’s always got a new, complex and inventive dish up his sleeve.

He’s also an author (of many wonderful, mouth-watering books), and a great television personality, making guest appearances on other shows including Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield.

It’s not the first time you’ve see him, and certainly not the last. He told 10 play the reason he keeps coming back is because he loves seeing “amateur cooks that have drive, determination, skill and a real passion for food. That really excites me.”

Curtis Stone

Aussie-born celebrity chef Curtis Stone is a long-time member of the MasterChef family.

Realising his obsession with food at a young age, he could always be found in the kitchen helping his grandma and mother cook everything, all the way from marmalade to fudge.

After a few years of working in a kitchen in Melbourne, he moved to London with the hopes of working for Marco Pierre White. It was a dream which he accomplished and eventually, he became the head chef for one of Marcos’ restaurants, which won three rosette awards!

Kirsten Tibballs

Kirsten Tibballs, a.k.a the ‘Queen of Chocolate’, is a leading pastry chef and chocolatier who’s no stranger to MasterChef. She’s SO good at making chocolate, that she represented Australia at the World Pastry Championships in Las Vegas, where she was recognized as the BEST IN THE WORLD for her handmade chocolates! Um, where can we get some!?

In 2002, she opened her own cooking school, ‘Savour Chocolate & Patisserie School’ where some of the most creative chefs from across the globe share their knowledge and expertise with their food-loving students.

