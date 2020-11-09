Get To Know The Junior MasterChef Top Three

Having survived the tough battle to recreate Kristen Tibballs' Lemon Meringue Tart, and impressing the judges, the final three sailed into the Grand Finale where they'll compete for the top prize.

We caught up with the final three to find out all about their experiences in the MasterChef kitchen ahead of the nail-biting grand finale.

CARTER, 12, NSW

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

To just make it to the Top 14 of Junior MasterChef was incredible, let alone making it to the top three. There were so many wonderful cooks in the competition that I became amazing friends with and each of them deserved to be in the top three.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Since I was young all I’d ever wanted was to be on Junior MasterChef so, to be able to fulfill this dream and having had such an amazing experience, it’s just a dream come true.

I learned not just cooking skills but many life skills that I will be forever grateful for. It honestly was the best time. Everyone was really nice and very encouraging to each other.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

Probably my Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli served with a burnt butter, pine nut and sage sauce sitting on baked pumpkin. I really enjoy making pasta and it tastes really, really good.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Just do it! It is so much fun to be part of the show.

Practice a few basic skill in the kitchen that you can have up your sleeve, it would really help if you could learn to make ice cream or sorbet, a mayonnaise or a salad dressing, a sauce or jus, maybe a filling of some sort and I would say try and make pasta as it is only basic ingredients but you can add lots of different sauces to make it shine!

Most of all, have fun enjoying the learning. Have fun in the kitchen and making others happy when they eat your food. Don’t worry if you make a mistake, as that is all part of learning.

Do you think you’ll take up cooking as a profession?

Yes, for sure… well, I hope so! I always say that I would love to be a chef and own a restaurant one day.

FILO, 12, VIC

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

It feels amazing! It has been a wonderful journey and I learned so much from the judges and contestants. I was very proud of myself because I passed all the eliminations, I was proud of myself that I made it to the final.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Learning and meeting new people because everyone is different and you can learn new things from them and learn from the judges, which will help me improve in my cooking.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

The apple pie because I love Mystery Boxes and I was so happy when I made my own twist on the dish.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Put yourself out there and always have fun because you will be sure to learn new things and have fun. Most importantly, practice and never, ever give up.

Do you think you’ll take up cooking as a profession?

Yes, because I love cooking and I want to keep doing it all my life.

GEORGIA, 11, VIC

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

Absolutely amazing and I never expected to be there. Throughout the competition I was focused more on each dish rather than making it any further.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Being in the MasterChef kitchen and meeting the judges and so many amazing people. The crew, the cast and the guest chefs.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

My lemon dish that I cooked in Emilia’s Mystery Box. It was a deconstructed lemon tart.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Go for it! If your passion is cooking, Junior MasterChef is a great way to express your love of cooking. Be prepared to have fun and work hard!

Watch the Grand Finale of Junior MasterChef Australia Monday, November 9 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play