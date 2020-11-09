Junior MasterChef Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesArticles
More
Back

Get To Know The Junior MasterChef Top Three

Get To Know The Junior MasterChef Top Three

Filo, Georgia and Carter have battled their way through Mystery Boxes, Pressure Tests, and plated up some truly incredible dishes, but only one can be crowned the winner.

Having survived the tough battle to recreate Kristen Tibballs' Lemon Meringue Tart, and impressing the judges, the final three sailed into the Grand Finale where they'll compete for the top prize.

We caught up with the final three to find out all about their experiences in the MasterChef kitchen ahead of the nail-biting grand finale.

CARTER, 12, NSW

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

To just make it to the Top 14 of Junior MasterChef was incredible, let alone making it to the top three. There were so many wonderful cooks in the competition that I became amazing friends with and each of them deserved to be in the top three.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Since I was young all I’d ever wanted was to be on Junior MasterChef so, to be able to fulfill this dream and having had such an amazing experience, it’s just a dream come true.

I learned not just cooking skills but many life skills that I will be forever grateful for. It honestly was the best time. Everyone was really nice and very encouraging to each other.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

Probably my Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli served with a burnt butter, pine nut and sage sauce sitting on baked pumpkin. I really enjoy making pasta and it tastes really, really good.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Just do it! It is so much fun to be part of the show.

Practice a few basic skill in the kitchen that you can have up your sleeve, it would really help if you could learn to make ice cream or sorbet, a mayonnaise or a salad dressing, a sauce or jus, maybe a filling of some sort and I would say try and make pasta as it is only basic ingredients but you can add lots of different sauces to make it shine!

Most of all, have fun enjoying the learning. Have fun in the kitchen and making others happy when they eat your food. Don’t worry if you make a mistake, as that is all part of learning.

Do you think you’ll take up cooking as a profession?

Yes, for sure… well, I hope so! I always say that I would love to be a chef and own a restaurant one day.

FILO, 12, VIC

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

It feels amazing! It has been a wonderful journey and I learned so much from the judges and contestants. I was very proud of myself because I passed all the eliminations, I was proud of myself that I made it to the final.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Learning and meeting new people because everyone is different and you can learn new things from them and learn from the judges, which will help me improve in my cooking.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

The apple pie because I love Mystery Boxes and I was so happy when I made my own twist on the dish.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Put yourself out there and always have fun because you will be sure to learn new things and have fun. Most importantly, practice and never, ever give up.

Do you think you’ll take up cooking as a profession?

Yes, because I love cooking and I want to keep doing it all my life.

GEORGIA, 11, VIC

How does it feel making it to the Top 3?

Absolutely amazing and I never expected to be there. Throughout the competition I was focused more on each dish rather than making it any further.

What was the best part about being on the show?

Being in the MasterChef kitchen and meeting the judges and so many amazing people. The crew, the cast and the guest chefs.

What was your favourite dish you cooked?

My lemon dish that I cooked in Emilia’s Mystery Box. It was a deconstructed lemon tart.

What would be your advice to any kids out there thinking about applying to Junior MasterChef?

Go for it! If your passion is cooking, Junior MasterChef is a great way to express your love of cooking. Be prepared to have fun and work hard!

Watch the Grand Finale of Junior MasterChef Australia Monday, November 9 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

Christmas Recipes For This Year’s Festivities
NEXT STORY

Christmas Recipes For This Year’s Festivities

Advertisement

Related Articles

Christmas Recipes For This Year’s Festivities

Christmas Recipes For This Year’s Festivities

It’s beginning to smell a lot like delicious Christmas food!
Junior MasterChef Australia Crowns 11-Year-Old Georgia As Champion

Junior MasterChef Australia Crowns 11-Year-Old Georgia As Champion

In the fanciest Grand Finale we’ve ever seen, Carter, Filo and Georgia battled it out for the top prize of Junior MasterChef, but in the end there could be only one winner.
Here’s A Rundown Of The Celebrity Chefs Who Made An Appearance On Junior MasterChef Australia

Here’s A Rundown Of The Celebrity Chefs Who Made An Appearance On Junior MasterChef Australia

Whether you recognize them or not, here’s a rundown on everything you need to know about these talented guest chefs!
‘They’re Going To Shape The Future’: Guest Chef Curtis Stone Sets The Junior MasterChefs A Challenge

‘They’re Going To Shape The Future’: Guest Chef Curtis Stone Sets The Junior MasterChefs A Challenge

Dialling in from the United States, Curtis Stone sets a Mystery Box Challenge for our Junior MasterChefs, giving them a chance at fast-tracking to the Semi-Final.
How to start your own MasterChef-worthy herb garden

How to start your own MasterChef-worthy herb garden

Sponsored by Bunnings Warehouse