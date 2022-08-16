They’re young. They’re talented. And they’re about to show us that world-class cooking is child’s play. Welcome to Junior MasterChef Australia.

Aged between 9-14 from right around the country, these kids have grown up watching their idols in the very same MasterChef kitchen. It’s now their turn to fire up the ovens, get their pots and pans and race to the pantry to create the most inventive, incredible and delicious dishes they have ever cooked to impress the judges, and special guest chefs alike.

There to guide the tiny chefs-in-the-making are our judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen with favourite challenges like Mystery Boxes, Immunity Challenges, Eliminations and also some exciting new elements in the mix. Plus, they'll get to meet some of the best chefs and cooks in the land.

From home-style favourite foods, a celebration of cultural cuisines and recreations of dazzling dishes, it will be hard to believe that cooks this small can cook with so much heart.

Expect surprises, laughter, amazing food and a whole lot of fun as this adventure sees one exceptional cook crowned Australia’s Junior MasterChef 2020.