Ghost Hunters

Ghost Hunters - S11 Ep. 1
PG | Thriller

Air Date: Thu 27 May 2021Expires: in 2 days

The TAPS team investigates the Midwest Railway Preservation Society in Cleveland, OH. The team focuses on the infamous 'Death Car' in which 26 people were killed by scalding steam and water in the 1940's.

Episodes

Season 11

About the Show

Meet Jason and Grant, plumbers by day - ghost hunters by night! Ghost Hunters follows a group of real-life ghostbusters as they investigate haunted houses throughout the country.