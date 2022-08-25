Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Ghost Hunters - S11 Ep. 1
Thriller
Air Date: Thu 27 May 2021Expires: in 2 days
The TAPS team investigates the Midwest Railway Preservation Society in Cleveland, OH. The team focuses on the infamous 'Death Car' in which 26 people were killed by scalding steam and water in the 1940's.
Episodes
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 11
About the Show
Meet Jason and Grant, plumbers by day - ghost hunters by night! Ghost Hunters follows a group of real-life ghostbusters as they investigate haunted houses throughout the country.