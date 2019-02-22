GAMIFY is the ultimate live action video game but with a twist. Players don’t play the game; they are the game. Players star as the heroes in their own action-packed scenes boasting epic fun, massive action and incredible kids pushing themselves to complete their mission and beat the game.

Each episode sees three Gamers (everyday kids) become adventurers, agents working for the Global Expedition Organisation (G.E.O.), embarking on missions to stop the Havoc Organisation from wreaking trouble on the natural world.