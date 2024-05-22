Gear up for a Weekend of World Class Football on 10 Play and Paramount+

Let’s start your weekend right with what is shaping up to be an unforgettable Friday night of football with both A-League All Stars sides going head to head against giants of English Football, Newcastle United and Arsenal, live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play and streaming on Paramount+.

The A-League All Stars Men will get things going from 4.30pm AEST as they face off against Newcastle United, before the A-League All Stars Women show us how it’s done when they come up against Arsenal from 7.20pm AEST.

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Highlights, Full Match 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Make sure you squeeze in a Saturday afternoon nap, because your Saturday night is going to be lit with the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play and streaming on Paramount+ plus the Emirates FA Cup Final to follow exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch the two best teams from the 2023/24 season go head-to-head as Melbourne Victory face off against Central Coast Mariners. All the action will be coming to you from 7pm AEST, live and free on 10 and 10 Play, and streaming on Paramount+.

Central Coast Mariners are one win away from securing back-to-back A-League championships and a remarkable treble. Do the Melbourne Victory have what it takes to stand in their way, or will the reigning champions get their football fairytale ending?

A reminder that you will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Exclusively on Paramount+, pre-game festivities will commence from 11pm AEST before kick off at midnight.

For the second successive season, both Manchester clubs will be taking centre stage at Wembley in one of the most coveted events in the English Football calendar.

But wait, there’s more! Paramount+ also has exclusive coverage of the Scottish Cup Final and AFC Champions League Final where Harry Kewell’s side, Yokohama F. Marinos, will take on Al Ain FC for the silverware.

NOTE: If you're watching the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on 10, then you will need to switch over to Paramount+ at 11pm AEST to watch the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men

Friday, May 24 At 4.30pm AEST - Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play And Paramount+.

Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Friday, May 24 At 7.20pm AEST - Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play And Paramount+.

Isuzu UTE A League Men’s Grand Final

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory

Saturday, May 25 At 7pm AEST - Live on 10, 10 Bold In Perth, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

Emirates FA Cup Final

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Saturday, May 25 At 11pm AEST. Live On Paramount+.

Scottish Cup Final

Celtic vs Rangers

Saturday, May 25 At 11.50pm AEST - Live On Paramount+.

AFC Champions League Final