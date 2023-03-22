Watch Australian Football live and free on 10 Play

10 Play is the place to catch all your favourite Australian football icons in action as both the Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take to the pitch for four massive matches over March and April.

The action gets underway on March 24 as Graham Arnold's men face off against Ecuador in the first match of their welcome home series.

There will be some fresh faces in the camp as some standout Isuzu UTE A-League players make the step up into the national team with the likes of Aiden O'Neill, Joe Gauci and Jordan Bos linking up with Graham Arnold's side.

Plus, keep an eye out for Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson who has also been selected for the first time along with Nestory Irankunda who will be a train-on player for the camp.

The Matildas will be based in London for their upcoming two matches as they prepare to meet both Scotland and England within the space of a week at the beginning of April.

Tony Gustavsson's side enter these fixtures high on confidence after an impressive run which saw them crowned Cup of Nations champions in February.

They are on a hot red run of form but will be tested to their limits as they face off against the might of England.

Gustavsson is proud of his side's progress and is eager to see the Aussie supporters out in force for their two London matches.

“The recent Cup of Nations tournament was another positive step forward with the team ticking off many objectives, but it also highlighted areas that we need to continue improving.”

“We are looking forward to having another match in a city that is for many of our players a home away from home. The match against South Africa last October showed the local support the team has in London, and we are looking forward to seeing many of those proud Australian fans again before the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.”

