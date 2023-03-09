Matildas

CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.

The CommBank Matildas will host the Scots in a second London “home” encounter in six months with the match kicking off at 1.15pm (local) / 10.15pm (AEST).

Four days later Australia will complete the European-based window with a blockbuster clash against EURO 2022 champions England at Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday, 11 April.

CommBank Matildas’ Head Coach Tony Gustavsson said: “For preparation purposes, it was important to have secured a team with the quality and character of Scotland.”

“While they narrowly missed out on qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™️, Scotland is a well-organised and physical team with some world-class individual players, including Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert, whom our players know what they are capable of from playing with them in clubland.”

The CommBank Matildas come into these London matches on a seven-match winning streak and are looking to continue building during the final phase ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™.

The lead-up into the first global showpiece in the Southern Hemisphere will also include a Send-Off Match against France at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, 14 July.

“The recent Cup of Nations tournament was another positive step forward with the team ticking off many objectives, but it also highlighted areas that we need to continue improving.”

“We are looking forward to having another match in a city that is for many of our players a home away from home. The match against South Africa last October showed the local support the team has in London, and we are looking forward to seeing many of those proud Australian fans again before the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.”

CommBank Matildas vs Scotland Women’s National Team Ticketing Information

Cherry Red Records Stadium – Friday, 7 April (1.15pm local)

Australia v Scotland tickets will be available for General Public sale on Friday, 10 March 2023 from 6.00am AEDT (Thursday, 9 March at 7.00pm local) for all supporters.

Ticket prices have been set at family friendly prices starting at £5 for children and £12 for adults.

MATCH DETAILS:

CommBank Matildas v Scotland

Date: Fri, 7 April 2023

Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London

Kick-Off:  1.15pm (local) / 10.15pm (AEST)

Broadcast:  Network 10 and Paramount+

England v CommBank MatildasDate: Tues, 11 April 2023 (local) / Wed, 12 April (AEST) Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London Kick-Off: 7:45 pm (local) / 4:45 am (AEST) Broadcast: Network 10 and Paramount+

General Public on-sale: 6:00am AEDT on Friday, 10 March 2023

Tickets available from https://tickets.afcwimbledon.ltd.uk

COMMBANK MATILDAS SCHEDULE FOR 2023 (dates based upon AEDT / AEST)

  • 7 April 2023: CommBank Matildas v Scotland – Cherry Red Records Stadium, London (England)
  • 12 April 2023: England v CommBank Matildas – Gtech Community Stadium, London (England)
  • 14 July 2023: CommBank Matildas v France – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (Australia)
  • 20 July 2023: CommBank Matildas v Rep. of Ireland – Stadium Australia, Sydney (Australia)
  • 27 July 2023: CommBank Matildas v Nigeria – Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane (Australia)
  • 31 July 2023: Canada v CommBank Matildas – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (Australia)

Football Australia Media Release

