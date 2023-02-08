Watch Now
CommBank Matildas vs Spain
Watch all the action from CommBank Matildas vs Spain
Australian football fans will have a great opportunity to witness the CommBank Matildas in action ahead of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ as one of Australia’s most popular national teams features in the ‘Cup of Nations’ on home soil in February 2023.
Football Australia, with the support of the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, will host the four-nation tournament comprising of three double-header matchdays in Gosford, Sydney, and Newcastle.
The Cup of Nations will see the CommBank Matildas joined by fellow FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ contestants Spain and Jamaica, as well as Czechia.
The six-match tournament will kick-off at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Thursday, 16 February with Spain playing Jamaica followed by the CommBank Matildas against Czechia.
Three days later, the tournament will shift to Sydney as Jamaica and Czechia go head-to-head at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, followed by a blockbuster clash between the CommBank Matildas and Spain on Match Day Two on Sunday, 19 February.
Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium will play host to Match Day 3 of the Cup of Nations on Wednesday, 22 February where Czechia will take on Spain, and the CommBank Matildas will meet Jamaica in the last game of the competition.
The highest-placed nation following the completion of all three match days will be crowned the Cup of Nations champion on 22 February in Newcastle.