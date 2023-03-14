Alex Robertson: 'To be able to play for my home will be special'

There will be some new faces in Graham Arnold's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne. Namely, Alex Robertson, the Scottish born and Sydney raised midfielder who has been climbing the ranks at English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Football runs in the blood of the Robertson family with Alex's father, Mark, also a professional footballer while grandfather, Alex, also featured for Australia in his career.

Robertson's decision to commit to the Socceroos was quite straightforward for him however it is worth pointing out that he remains eligible to represent Scotland, England as well as Peru due to his mother's heritage.

"I came to the decision to play for the Socceroos for my future, for where I want to play, where I want to be in my career, and that's playing for the Socceroos," Robertson said.

"That's (Australia) my home, it's where I've got all my memories as a kid and for football. To be able to play for the Socceroos, to be able to play for my home will be special."

The upcoming friendlies against Ecuador will mark a special occasion for Robertson and his family as the 19-year-old looks set to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps as he pulls on the green and gold.

"It's a third generation, I don't know many families that could say they've got three generations of people playing for the Socceroos or any national team."

"It's going to be great to make my family proud."

Robertson explained just what it will mean to him to don the Socceroos colours when the time comes.

"Putting on the jersey will mean a lot to me, and a lot to my family as well. Playing in a men's international game for the Socceroos is going to be special," he said.

"When Graham Arnold called me I had butterflies in my stomach after the phone call and during it, so I can only imagine what it's going to feel like putting on that shirt and playing in front of all the Australian fans - I can imagine it will be a great feeling."

Robertson's rapid rise has not been nothing short of spectacular, with the creative midfielder currently training day in, day out with Pep Guardiola's side.

"I think my season at club level has been a shock to some people. The situation I was in before, and the situation I'm in now to keep moving forward.

I was injured, I was out not playing football for a while, and then to come back and do everything so quick. I've been on the bench for the first team a couple of times.

The manager (Guardiola) has given me faith to be on that bench along big names is massive."

