Scottish Cup: Final Preview

Old Firm Derby Awaits at Hampden Park

It has been a long time since we enjoyed an Old Firm Derby in the Scottish Cup Final, with the last of those arriving way back in 2002.

Celtic were pushed to their limits in the semi final against a stubborn Aberdeen outfit which forced the match into extra time with their 90th minute equaliser.

Celtic once again went ahead in the first half of extra time before their opponents leveled the scoring yet again to force the match into penalties.

An eye-catching performance from Joe Hart saw Celtic prevail 6-5 in the shootout as they keep their dream alive of lifting the Scottish Cup for a record-extending 42nd time.

A Cyril Dessers masterclass was enough for Rangers to book their place in the Final as they saw off Hearts 2-0 in their respective semi final.

It was not meant to be for Hearts' Aussie contingent with Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Cam Devlin all starting for the Edinburgh based club in their Cup showdown.

