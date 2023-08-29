Danger Force - S1 Ep. 26
Captain Man and Danger Force are hired to deliver a big budget Hollywood movie to its premiere but the producer warns them that rival studios and internet trolls are out to steal the movie.
Captain Man has a new crew of superhero sidekicks - Danger Force. Captain Man and Schwoz create a fake school to train the kids to harness their uncontrollable superpowers to fight crime.