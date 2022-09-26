Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Being Human US - S3 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Mon 19 Jul 2021Expires: in 3 months
Aidan resurfaces to find the vampire community has changed greatly. Sally struggles to free herself from limbo. Josh and Nora stand up to Ray.
Episodes
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 3
About the Show
Being Human is a supernatural horror comedy-drama television series, based on the BBC series of the same name. It follows the same premise as the original, and stars Sam Huntington, Sam Witwer and Meaghan Rath as a werewolf, a vampire, and a ghost who live together as roommates.