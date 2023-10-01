Sign in to watch this video
Amish Abduction
Thriller
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Amish wife and mother faces a crisis when her husband leaves the word of the Amish. Things turn dire when her husband returns, seeking custody of their son and is willing to kill to achieve his goal.
2019
About the Movie
